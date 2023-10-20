South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Florence County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Florence County, South Carolina this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Florence County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
West Florence High School at Hartsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Hartsville, SC
- Conference: 4A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.