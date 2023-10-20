Friday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (90-72) against the Houston Astros (90-72) at Globe Life Field should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. Game time is at 5:07 PM ET on October 20.

The Rangers will call on Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) versus the Astros and Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA).

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs



Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rangers have won 65, or 59.6%, of the 109 games they've played as favorites this season.

Texas has a record of 65-44, a 59.6% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored 881 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Astros have a perfect record of 3-0.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The past 10 Astros matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (65.9%) in those games.

This season, Houston has been victorious 24 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Houston is No. 5 in baseball, scoring 5.1 runs per game (827 total runs).

The Astros have pitched to a 3.94 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 10 Orioles W 7-1 Nathan Eovaldi vs Dean Kremer October 15 @ Astros W 2-0 Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander October 16 @ Astros W 5-4 Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez October 18 Astros L 8-5 Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier October 19 Astros L 10-3 Andrew Heaney vs Jose Urquidy October 20 Astros - Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander October 22 @ Astros - TBA vs TBA

Astros Schedule