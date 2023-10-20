The ALCS continues Friday at 5:07 PM ET when the Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros live on Fox Sports 1 from Globe Life Field. Both teams are looking for an all-important win to break the 2-2 tie in the series. Jordan Montgomery will start for the Rangers, while the Astros have yet to name a starter.

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank third-best in MLB action with 233 total home runs.

Texas ranks third in MLB with a .452 slugging percentage.

The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the league (.263).

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.4 runs per game (881 total).

The Rangers' .337 on-base percentage is third-best in MLB.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 17th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Texas' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.270).

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros' 222 home runs rank seventh in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 524 extra-base hits, Houston ranks sixth in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros rank fourth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

Houston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fifth with 827 total runs this season.

The Astros have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the third-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.7) among MLB offenses.

Houston has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.

Houston has pitched to a 3.94 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

The Astros rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.281 WHIP this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Montgomery (10-11) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 33rd start of the season. He has a 3.20 ERA in 188 2/3 innings pitched, with 166 strikeouts.

The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

Montgomery has 20 quality starts under his belt this season.

Montgomery enters the matchup with 28 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has had seven appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will hand the ball to Justin Verlander (13-8) for his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Monday.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Verlander has pitched five or more innings in 22 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/10/2023 Orioles W 7-1 Home Nathan Eovaldi Dean Kremer 10/15/2023 Astros W 2-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/16/2023 Astros W 5-4 Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/18/2023 Astros L 8-5 Home Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/19/2023 Astros L 10-3 Home Andrew Heaney Jose Urquidy 10/20/2023 Astros - Home Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/22/2023 Astros - Away - -

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 10/11/2023 Twins W 3-2 Away Jose Urquidy Joe Ryan 10/15/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Home Justin Verlander Jordan Montgomery 10/16/2023 Rangers L 5-4 Home Framber Valdez Nathan Eovaldi 10/18/2023 Rangers W 8-5 Away Cristian Javier Max Scherzer 10/19/2023 Rangers W 10-3 Away Jose Urquidy Andrew Heaney 10/20/2023 Rangers - Away Justin Verlander Jordan Montgomery 10/22/2023 Rangers - Home - -

