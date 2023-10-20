The Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the ALCS, at 5:07 PM ET on Friday, with the series all tied up at 2-2.

The Rangers will look to Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) versus the Astros and Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA).

Rangers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.20 ERA) vs Verlander - HOU (13-8, 3.22 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

The Rangers will hand the ball to Montgomery (10-11) for his 33rd start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Monday, when he allowed five hits in 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.20 and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .247 in 32 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 20 times in 32 starts this season.

In 32 starts, Montgomery has pitched through or past the fifth inning 28 times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.

Jordan Montgomery vs. Astros

The Astros are batting .259 this season, fourth in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .437 (sixth in the league) with 222 home runs.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Astros in two games, and they have gone 11-for-49 with a double, a home run and an RBI over 13 innings.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

Verlander makes the start for the Astros, his 28th of the season. He is 13-8 with a 3.22 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 162 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Monday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.22, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season. Opposing batters have a .226 batting average against him.

Verlander is trying for his third straight quality start.

Verlander will aim to pitch five or more innings for his 23rd straight start. He's averaging six innings per outing.

He has had six appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

The 40-year-old's 3.22 ERA ranks ninth, 1.133 WHIP ranks 14th, and 8 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.

Justin Verlander vs. Rangers

The opposing Rangers offense has the third-ranked slugging percentage (.452) and ranks third in home runs hit (233) in all of MLB. They have a collective .263 batting average, and are second in the league with 1470 total hits and third in MLB action scoring 881 runs.

Verlander has thrown 13 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on 10 hits while striking out 11 against the Rangers this season.

