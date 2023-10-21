The No. 22 Air Force Falcons (6-0) will clash with the Navy Midshipmen (3-3) at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Air Force vs. Navy?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Air Force 35, Navy 15

Air Force 35, Navy 15 Air Force has won all four of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

The Falcons have played as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Navy has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Midshipmen have been at least a +290 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Falcons' implied win probability is 78.9%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Air Force (-9.5)



Air Force (-9.5) Air Force has played four games, posting three wins against the spread.

This season, the Falcons have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.

Navy has two wins versus the spread in five games this year.

The Midshipmen have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 9.5 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (33.5)



Over (33.5) Air Force and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 33.5 points four times this season.

There have been four Navy games that have finished with a combined score over 33.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 57.3 points per game, 23.8 points more than the total of 33.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Air Force

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.8 43.2 45.5 Implied Total AVG 27 27.3 26 ATS Record 3-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 4-0-0 3-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Navy

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.1 57.5 46.8 Implied Total AVG 30.4 31.5 29.7 ATS Record 2-3-0 0-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

