A pair of the country's most prolific rushing attacks clash when the No. 22 Air Force Falcons (6-0) bring college football's first-ranked run game versus the Navy Midshipmen (3-3), with the No. 5 unit, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Falcons are major, 10.5-point favorites. The over/under is 37.5 in the contest.

Air Force vs. Navy Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Annapolis, Maryland
  • Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Air Force vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Air Force Moneyline Navy Moneyline
BetMGM Air Force (-10.5) 37.5 -400 +300
FanDuel Air Force (-10.5) 36.5 -400 +310

Week 8 Odds

Air Force vs. Navy Betting Trends

  • Air Force is 3-1-0 ATS this season.
  • The Falcons have covered the spread once when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
  • Navy has won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Midshipmen have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Air Force & Navy 2023 Futures Odds

Air Force
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the MWC +140 Bet $100 to win $140
Navy
To Win the AAC +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500

