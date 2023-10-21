SEC rivals will do battle when the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) battle the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Alabama vs. Tennessee?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Alabama 28, Tennessee 21

Alabama 28, Tennessee 21 Alabama has gone 6-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 85.7% of those games).

The Crimson Tide have played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter and won each time.

This is the first time Tennessee will play as an underdog this season.

The Volunteers have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +260 moneyline set for this game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Crimson Tide a 77.8% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tennessee (+8.5)



Tennessee (+8.5) In seven Alabama games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Crimson Tide have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

Tennessee has four wins against the spread in five games this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) Alabama and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 47.5 points three times this season.

This season, three of Tennessee's games have ended with a score higher than 47.5 points.

The total for the contest of 47.5 is 16.1 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Alabama (30.1 points per game) and Tennessee (33.5 points per game).

Alabama

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.4 51.8 50.8 Implied Total AVG 34.7 35 34.3 ATS Record 4-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 3-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Tennessee

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.3 57.5 56.5 Implied Total AVG 36 37.3 31 ATS Record 4-1-0 4-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 4-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

