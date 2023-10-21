The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) take on a familiar opponent when they host the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in an SEC battle.

Alabama ranks 86th in total offense this year (367.9 yards per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 16th-best in the FBS with 367.9 yards allowed per game. Tennessee's defense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 18th-best in the FBS with 17 points conceded per contest. In terms of offense, it is putting up 33.5 points per game, which ranks 38th.

For more details on this contest, including where and how to watch on CBS, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Alabama vs. Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Alabama vs. Tennessee Key Statistics

Alabama Tennessee 367.9 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.8 (61st) 292.4 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 303 (11th) 148.4 (72nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.3 (6th) 219.4 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.5 (88th) 6 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (34th) 9 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (80th)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has 1,397 yards passing for Alabama, completing 64.4% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 139 rushing yards (19.9 ypg) on 68 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jase McClellan, has carried the ball 95 times for 454 yards (64.9 per game), scoring three times.

Roydell Williams has racked up 319 yards on 61 carries, scoring one time.

Jermaine Burton's 446 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 26 times and has totaled 19 catches and four touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has caught 20 passes for 283 yards (40.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Amari Niblack's 11 receptions have yielded 213 yards and three touchdowns.

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has thrown for 1,264 yards (210.7 ypg) while completing 61.5% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 173 yards with four touchdowns.

Jaylen Wright is his team's leading rusher with 80 carries for 571 yards, or 95.2 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Jabari Small has run for 359 yards across 65 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Squirrel White has hauled in 305 receiving yards on 29 catches to pace his team so far this season.

Ramel Keyton has recorded 230 receiving yards (38.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 14 receptions.

Bru McCoy's 17 receptions (on 27 targets) have netted him 217 yards (36.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Alabama or Tennessee gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.