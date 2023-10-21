Hurricanes vs. Avalanche Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 21
The Colorado Avalanche (4-0) host the Carolina Hurricanes (3-2) at Ball Arena on Saturday, October 21 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO. The Avalanche have won four straight games.
Before watching this matchup, here is a peek at which squad we think will emerge with the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.
Hurricanes vs. Avalanche Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this matchup expects a final result of Avalanche 5, Hurricanes 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-135)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 7.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Avalanche Additional Info
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes have posted a record of 1-0-1 in overtime contests on their way to an overall mark of 3-2.
- The Hurricanes have earned six points in their five games with three or more goals scored.
- Carolina has scored a single power-play goal in two games this season and has recorded two point from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Carolina is 2-1-0 (four points).
- The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents once, and won.
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Hurricanes AVG
|Hurricanes Rank
|10th
|3.34
|Goals Scored
|3.2
|15th
|9th
|2.72
|Goals Allowed
|2.56
|2nd
|8th
|33.3
|Shots
|34.8
|3rd
|14th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|26
|1st
|6th
|24.52%
|Power Play %
|19.76%
|20th
|17th
|79.03%
|Penalty Kill %
|84.38%
|2nd
Hurricanes vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
