The Colorado Avalanche (4-0) host the Carolina Hurricanes (3-2) at Ball Arena on Saturday, October 21 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO. The Avalanche have won four straight games.

Before watching this matchup, here is a peek at which squad we think will emerge with the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.

Hurricanes vs. Avalanche Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this matchup expects a final result of Avalanche 5, Hurricanes 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-135)

Avalanche (-135) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 7.2 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 7.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Avalanche Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have posted a record of 1-0-1 in overtime contests on their way to an overall mark of 3-2.

The Hurricanes have earned six points in their five games with three or more goals scored.

Carolina has scored a single power-play goal in two games this season and has recorded two point from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Carolina is 2-1-0 (four points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents once, and won.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 10th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.2 15th 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 2.56 2nd 8th 33.3 Shots 34.8 3rd 14th 31 Shots Allowed 26 1st 6th 24.52% Power Play % 19.76% 20th 17th 79.03% Penalty Kill % 84.38% 2nd

Hurricanes vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

