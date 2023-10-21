ACC opponents will do battle when the Clemson Tigers (4-2) face the Miami Hurricanes (4-2) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. In the piece below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Clemson vs. Miami (FL)?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network

Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Miami (FL) 26, Clemson 25

Clemson has gone 3-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).

The Tigers are 2-1 (winning 75% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.

Miami (FL) has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Hurricanes have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +130 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Miami (FL) (+3)



Miami (FL) (+3) Clemson has two wins versus the spread in five games this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 3 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Against the spread, Miami (FL) is 3-2-0 this season.

The Hurricanes have been underdogs by 3 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) Clemson and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 47.5 points twice this season.

This season, three of Miami (FL)'s games have ended with a score higher than 47.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 69.9 points per game, 22.4 points more than the over/under of 47.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Clemson

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.3 53.2 53.5 Implied Total AVG 33.6 34.7 32 ATS Record 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-4-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Miami (FL)

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.3 50.8 52 Implied Total AVG 32.4 32.3 32.5 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1

