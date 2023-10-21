Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
When the Miami Hurricanes match up with the Clemson Tigers at 8:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, our projection model predicts the Hurricanes will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Miami (FL) (+3)
|Over (48.5)
|Miami (FL) 26, Clemson 25
Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Week 8 ACC Predictions
Clemson Betting Info (2023)
Looking to bet on Clemson vs. Miami (FL)? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!
- The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this game.
- The Tigers have won twice against the spread this year.
- Clemson is 2-2 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- The Tigers have had one game (out of five) hit the over this season.
- The total for this game is 48.5, 4.8 points fewer than the average total in Clemson games thus far this season.
Miami (FL) Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the Hurricanes based on the moneyline is 42.6%.
- The Hurricanes have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- Miami (FL) has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 3 points or more this year (0-1).
- Hurricanes games have gone over the point total in three out of five opportunities (60%).
- The average point total for Miami (FL) this season is 2.8 points higher than this game's over/under.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tigers vs. Hurricanes 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Clemson
|32.2
|19.3
|38.8
|18.5
|19.0
|21.0
|Miami (FL)
|37.7
|19.0
|38.5
|16.5
|36.0
|24.0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.