Sun Belt foes meet when the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-3) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-3) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium.

Coastal Carolina is averaging 30.2 points per game on offense, which ranks them 54th in the FBS. On defense, the defense ranks 57th, surrendering 23.7 points per game. Arkansas State ranks 94th in total yards per game (351.2), but it has been worse defensively, ranking fifth-worst in the FBS with 459.8 total yards conceded per contest.

Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State Key Statistics

Coastal Carolina Arkansas State 449.2 (54th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.2 (108th) 397.3 (72nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 459.8 (103rd) 149.5 (71st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.8 (76th) 299.7 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 206.3 (94th) 8 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (22nd) 10 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (126th)

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has thrown for 1,675 yards (279.2 ypg) to lead Coastal Carolina, completing 64.8% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Braydon Bennett has racked up 309 yards on 64 carries while finding paydirt four times. He's also caught 11 passes for 145 yards (24.2 per game).

CJ Beasley has carried the ball 27 times for 135 yards (22.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Sam Pinckney's 545 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 54 times and has collected 35 receptions and three touchdowns.

Jared Brown has hauled in 29 receptions totaling 354 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jameson Tucker has a total of 193 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 10 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

Jaylen Raynor has racked up 850 yards on 63.3% passing while collecting 10 touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also run for 194 yards with two scores.

Ja'Quez Cross is his team's leading rusher with 55 carries for 353 yards, or 58.8 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Zak Wallace has collected 215 yards (on 65 attempts) with one touchdown.

Courtney Jackson has racked up 280 receiving yards on 15 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Jeff Foreman has 10 receptions (on 20 targets) for a total of 260 yards (43.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Corey Rucker has racked up 179 reciving yards (29.8 ypg) this season.

