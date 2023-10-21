Dmitry Orlov and the Carolina Hurricanes will face the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Ball Arena. Does a wager on Orlov interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dmitry Orlov vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +195)

0.5 points (Over odds: +195) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Orlov Season Stats Insights

Orlov has averaged 17:10 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -10).

Orlov has yet to score a goal this year through five games played.

Orlov has a point in one of five games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

In one of five games this season, Orlov has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Orlov's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 33.9% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Orlov has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Orlov Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up four goals in total (just one per game), the least in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +10.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 5 Games 1 1 Points 0 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.