The No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-3) take the field to try to take home Floyd of Rosedale. Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Iowa vs. Minnesota?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Iowa 27, Minnesota 15

Iowa 27, Minnesota 15 Iowa has not yet lost a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 5-0.

The Hawkeyes have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter and won them all.

Minnesota has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Golden Gophers have been at least a +150 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hawkeyes' implied win probability is 64.9%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Iowa (-3.5)



Iowa (-3.5) Iowa has four wins in seven games versus the spread this season.

This season, the Hawkeyes have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Minnesota has covered on one occasion against the spread this season.

The Golden Gophers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (30.5)



Over (30.5) Iowa and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 30.5 points six times this season.

This season, five of Minnesota's games have finished with a combined score higher than 30.5 points.

Iowa averages 20.9 points per game against Minnesota's 21.7, amounting to 12.1 points over the matchup's total of 30.5.

Splits Tables

Iowa

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 38.5 40.3 36.2 Implied Total AVG 26 28.5 22.7 ATS Record 4-2-1 2-1-1 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 2-2-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 4-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Minnesota

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.4 46.6 46 Implied Total AVG 29.5 30.3 28 ATS Record 1-5-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

