Can we anticipate Jordan Staal finding the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jordan Staal score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38 if he scores a goal)

Staal stats and insights

Staal has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Staal averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded four goals in total (only one per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 13.8 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

