The Carolina Hurricanes, Martin Necas included, will face the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Necas are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Martin Necas vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Necas Season Stats Insights

Necas' plus-minus rating this season, in 18:24 per game on the ice, is -6.

In two of five games this season, Necas has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In four of five games this season, Necas has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Necas has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of five games played.

Necas has an implied probability of 57.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of Necas having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Necas Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded four goals in total (just one per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+10) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 5 Games 2 5 Points 2 2 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.