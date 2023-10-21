The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0) and UCF Knights (3-3) will face each other in a clash of Big 12 foes at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Oklahoma vs. UCF?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oklahoma 47, UCF 14

Oklahoma 47, UCF 14 Oklahoma has won all five of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

The Sooners have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1000 or shorter.

UCF lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Knights have played as an underdog of +625 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Sooners a 90.9% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Oklahoma (-17.5)



Oklahoma (-17.5) Thus far this season, Oklahoma is unbeaten against the spread.

The Sooners have an against the spread record of 3-0 in their three games as a favorite of 17.5 points or more so far this season.

UCF has covered the spread twice this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (67.5)



Under (67.5) This season, three of Oklahoma's six games have gone over Saturday's total of 67.5 points.

In the UCF's six games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 67.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 80.2 points per game, 12.7 points more than the point total of 67.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Oklahoma

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.8 58.3 59.2 Implied Total AVG 39.5 41.3 37.7 ATS Record 6-0-0 3-0-0 3-0-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 3-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

UCF

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.7 54.8 58.5 Implied Total AVG 35.5 39.7 31.3 ATS Record 2-4-0 2-1-0 0-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-1-0 3-0-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 1-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

