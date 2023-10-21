The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0) host a Big 12 clash against the UCF Knights (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

On the offensive side of the ball, Oklahoma has been a top-25 unit, ranking sixth-best in the FBS by totaling 506 yards per game. The defense ranks 53rd (353.7 yards allowed per game). From an offensive standpoint, UCF is putting up 35 points per game (27th-ranked). It ranks 88th in the FBS defensively (27.8 points surrendered per game).

See more information below, including how to watch this matchup on ABC.

Oklahoma vs. UCF Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

City: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Oklahoma vs. UCF Key Statistics

Oklahoma UCF 506 (25th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 516.7 (21st) 353.7 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.3 (57th) 164.8 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.3 (3rd) 341.2 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.3 (37th) 4 (8th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (74th) 15 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (120th)

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has thrown for 1,878 yards (313 ypg) to lead Oklahoma, completing 72.3% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 208 rushing yards on 43 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Tawee Walker has 239 rushing yards on 53 carries with four touchdowns.

Marcus Major has been handed the ball 60 times this year and racked up 226 yards (37.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Andrel Anthony's leads his squad with 429 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 27 catches (out of 36 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Jalil Farooq has reeled in 20 passes while averaging 69.2 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Nic Anderson has a total of 282 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 11 throws and scoring six touchdowns.

UCF Stats Leaders

Timmy McClain has compiled 1,008 yards on 63.9% passing while tossing nine touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also run for 102 yards with one score.

RJ Harvey has rushed 89 times for a team-high 511 yards (85.2 per game) with six touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his eight receptions this season are good for 172 yards, and he's scored two touchdowns in the passing game.

Johnny Richardson has piled up 441 yards (on 53 carries) with one touchdown.

Kobe Hudson leads his squad with 473 receiving yards on 22 catches with two touchdowns.

Javon Baker has caught 21 passes and compiled 417 receiving yards (69.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

