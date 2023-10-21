Will Seth Jarvis find the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes square off against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Seth Jarvis score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27 if he scores a goal)

Jarvis stats and insights

Jarvis has a goal in two of five games this season, scoring more than once in both of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.

Jarvis has scored three goals on the power play.

Jarvis averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded four goals in total (only one per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

