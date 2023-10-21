The Delaware State Hornets (1-5) hit the road for a MEAC clash against the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Alumni Stadium.

Delaware State is totaling 315.0 yards per game on offense, which ranks 92nd in the FCS. Defensively, the Hornets rank 66th, allowing 359.5 yards per game. In terms of points scored South Carolina State ranks 94th in the FCS (19.5 points per game), and it is 54th defensively (25.5 points allowed per contest).

South Carolina State vs. Delaware State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Dover, Delaware

Dover, Delaware Venue: Alumni Stadium

South Carolina State vs. Delaware State Key Statistics

South Carolina State Delaware State 324.2 (84th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 315.0 (93rd) 337.5 (39th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.5 (57th) 167.5 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 107.5 (101st) 156.7 (104th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.5 (60th) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

South Carolina State Stats Leaders

Corey Fields has compiled 830 yards (138.3 per game) while completing 53.8% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 95 yards .

The team's top rusher, Jawarn Howell, has carried the ball 53 times for 282 yards (47.0 per game). He's also caught 10 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

Kacy Fields has collected 178 yards (on 42 carries) with two touchdowns.

Justin Smith-Brown has totaled nine catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 188 (31.3 yards per game). He's been targeted nine times and has three touchdowns.

Keshawn Toney has caught 13 passes and compiled 165 receiving yards (27.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jordan Smith's 10 grabs (on 12 targets) have netted him 152 yards (25.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Delaware State Stats Leaders

Marqui Adams has been a dual threat for Delaware State so far this season. He has 1,181 passing yards, completing 58.9% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 196 yards (32.7 ypg) on 62 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Marquis Gillis has 324 rushing yards on 73 carries. He's also tacked on eight catches for 101 yards (16.8 per game).

Nyghee Lolley's leads his squad with 184 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 15 receptions (out of 13 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Khyheem Waleed has caught nine passes for 173 yards (28.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

EJ Core has racked up 13 receptions for 168 yards, an average of 28.0 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

