South Carolina vs. Missouri: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
Two of the country's most prolific pass attacks battle when the No. 20 Missouri Tigers (6-1) carry college football's 18th-ranked passing game into a contest versus the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-4), who have the No. 13 passing game, on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Tigers are 7-point favorites. The over/under is set at 59.5 in the contest.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. South Carolina matchup in this article.
South Carolina vs. Missouri Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbia, Missouri
- Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
South Carolina vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Missouri Moneyline
|South Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Missouri (-7)
|59.5
|-275
|+220
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Missouri (-6.5)
|60.5
|-265
|+215
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
South Carolina vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- South Carolina is 3-3-0 ATS this year.
- The Gamecocks have covered the spread once when an underdog by 7 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Missouri has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once when favored by 7 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
