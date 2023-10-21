Looking at the Week 8 Football Bowl Subdivision schedule, we have Oklahoma (-19.5) as the best bet on the board. Keep reading for more suggestions on point spreads and totals, including parlay opportunities.

See computer picks and insights for that matchup and more in this article.

College Football Computer Picks - Best Spread Bets

Pick: Oklahoma -19.5 vs. UCF

Matchup: UCF Knights at Oklahoma Sooners

Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 35.0 points

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: October 21

TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: Bowling Green -7.5 vs. Akron

Matchup: Akron Zips at Bowling Green Falcons

Projected Favorite & Spread: Bowling Green by 21.2 points

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: October 21

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Florida Atlantic +3.5 vs. UTSA

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Florida Atlantic Owls

Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida Atlantic by 9.9 points

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Date: October 21

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Utah State +5.5 vs. San Jose State

Matchup: Utah State Aggies at San Jose State Spartans

Projected Favorite & Spread: Utah State by 7.4 points

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Date: October 21

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: Washington -28.5 vs. Arizona State

Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at Washington Huskies

Projected Favorite & Spread: Washington by 39.0 points

Time: 10:30 PM ET

Date: October 21

October 21 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

College Football Computer Picks - Best Total Bets

Over 37.5 - Air Force vs. Navy

Matchup: Air Force Falcons at Navy Midshipmen

Projected Total: 49.7 points

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: October 21

TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

Over 32.5 - Minnesota vs. Iowa

Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at Iowa Hawkeyes

Projected Total: 42.0 points

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: October 21

October 21 TV Channel: NBC

Over 52.5 - James Madison vs. Marshall

Matchup: James Madison Dukes at Marshall Thundering Herd

Projected Total: 60.7 points

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Date: October 19

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Under 58.5 - UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Florida Atlantic Owls

Projected Total: 51.4 points

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Date: October 21

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Under 59.5 - Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State

Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Projected Total: 52.6 points

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Date: October 17

TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Fubo

