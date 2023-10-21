With the college football season rolling into Week 8, the slate includes four games that feature teams from the SoCon. To ensure you catch all of the action, see the article below for info on how to watch.

SoCon Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Chattanooga Mocs 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Samford Bulldogs at VMI Keydets 1:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Furman Paladins at Western Carolina Catamounts 2:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Wofford Terriers at Mercer Bears 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

