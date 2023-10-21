The Mercer Bears (4-3) and the Wofford Terriers (0-7) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Five Star Stadium in a battle of SoCon opponents.

Mercer is putting up 329.6 yards per game offensively this year (78th in the FCS), and is surrendering 328.4 yards per game (40th) on defense. Wofford has not been getting things done offensively, ranking sixth-worst with 237.1 total yards per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, surrendering 390.7 total yards per contest (95th-ranked).

Wofford vs. Mercer Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Macon, Georgia

Macon, Georgia Venue: Five Star Stadium

Wofford vs. Mercer Key Statistics

Wofford Mercer 237.1 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.6 (50th) 390.7 (113th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.4 (75th) 115 (91st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 137 (70th) 122.1 (121st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.6 (77th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Wofford Stats Leaders

Pauly Seeley V leads Wofford with 637 yards on 65-of-125 passing with one touchdown compared to three interceptions this season.

Ryan Ingram has carried the ball 86 times for 431 yards, with four touchdowns.

J.T. Smith Jr. has piled up 25 carries and totaled 137 yards.

Kyle Pinnix's 153 receiving yards (21.9 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 10 receptions on eight targets.

Alec Holt has caught 16 passes and compiled 126 receiving yards (18 per game).

Tyler Parker has racked up 108 reciving yards (15.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy has thrown for 1,344 yards, completing 65.4% of his passes and collecting seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 164 yards (23.4 ypg) on 59 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Al Wooten II, has carried the ball 75 times for 397 yards (56.7 per game), scoring four times.

Ty James has hauled in 39 receptions for 764 yards (109.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Devron Harper has reeled in 30 passes while averaging 50 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Travion Solomon's nine grabs have yielded 53 yards.

