Zac Blair is in seventh place, at -4, after the first round of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino CC.

Looking to place a bet on Zac Blair at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +9000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Blair Odds to Win: +9000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Zac Blair Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Blair has finished below par on 10 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Blair has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five events, Blair has finished in the top 20 once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Blair has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 32 -8 275 0 9 1 2 $2.3M

Other Players at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

The par-70 course measures 7,079 yards this week, 64 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at Accordia Golf Narashino CC have averaged a score of -1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 during the past year.

Accordia Golf Narashino CC is 7,079 yards, 170 yards shorter than the average course Blair has played in the past year (7,249).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Blair's Last Time Out

Blair was in the 28th percentile on par 3s at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open ranked in the 52nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.91).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, Blair shot better than 86% of the competitors (averaging 4.17 strokes).

Blair carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Blair recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.2).

Blair carded more birdies or better (nine) than the field average of 8.0 on the 44 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open.

In that most recent outing, Blair's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 5.3).

Blair finished the Shriners Children's Open recording a birdie or better on 10 par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.9 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Blair finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Blair's performance prior to the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.