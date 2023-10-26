Root for your favorite local high school football team in Anderson County, South Carolina this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

Anderson County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Berea High School at Westside High School

Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on October 26

7:25 PM ET on October 26 Location: Anderson, SC

Anderson, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Woodmont High School at Mauldin High School