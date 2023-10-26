If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Greenville County, South Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

Greenville County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Berea High School at Westside High School

Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on October 26

7:25 PM ET on October 26 Location: Anderson, SC

Anderson, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Riverside High School at Greer High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Greer, SC

Greer, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Fountain Inn High School at Southside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Greenville, SC

Greenville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Blue Ridge High School at Travelers Rest High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Travelers Rest, SC

Travelers Rest, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Joseph's Catholic School at McCormick High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: McCormick, SC

McCormick, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Wade Hampton High School - Greenville at Eastside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Taylors, SC

Taylors, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Mauldin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Mauldin, SC

Mauldin, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

J.L. Mann High School at Hillcrest High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Simpsonville, SC

Simpsonville, SC Conference: 5A - Region 1

5A - Region 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodmont High School at Mauldin High School