Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - October 26
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT
The NHL has 11 games on its Thursday slate -- see below for anytime goal-scorer odds from across the league.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
David Pastrnak (Bruins) -115 to score
Bruins vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26
- Pastrnak's stats: 5 goals in 6 games
Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) +100 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Stars
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26
- Matthews' stats: 7 goals in 6 games
Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +105 to score
Avalanche vs. Penguins
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26
- MacKinnon's stats: 4 goals in 6 games
Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +105 to score
Wild vs. Flyers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 26
- Kaprizov's stats: 2 goals in 6 games
Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +115 to score
Lightning vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26
- Kucherov's stats: 6 goals in 7 games
Brayden Point (Lightning) +120 to score
Lightning vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26
- Point's stats: 1 goal in 7 games
Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +120 to score
Oilers vs. Rangers
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26
- Draisaitl's stats: 4 goals in 6 games
Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +120 to score
Avalanche vs. Penguins
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26
- Rantanen's stats: 5 goals in 6 games
Steven Stamkos (Lightning) +130 to score
Lightning vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26
- Stamkos' stats: 2 goals in 5 games
Kyle Connor (Jets) +135 to score
Jets vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 26
- Connor's stats: 4 goals in 6 games
