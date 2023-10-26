The contests in a Week 9 college football schedule that shouldn't be missed for fans in South Carolina include the Clemson Tigers squaring off against the NC State Wolfpack at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium.

College Football Games to Watch in South Carolina on TV This Week

South Carolina Gamecocks at Texas A&M Aggies

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Kyle Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Texas A&M (-16.5)

Clemson Tigers at NC State Wolfpack

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
  • TV Channel: The CW
  • Favorite: Clemson (-9.5)

East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Furman Paladins

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Paladin Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Citadel Bulldogs at Samford Bulldogs

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Seibert Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Bryant Bulldogs at Charleston Southern Buccaneers

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Buccaneer Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Marshall Thundering Herd at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Brooks Stadium
  • TV Channel: NFL Network
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Marshall (-3.5)

Presbyterian Blue Hose at Davidson Wildcats

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Richardson Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

