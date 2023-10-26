In the game between the North Carolina Central Eagles and South Carolina State Bulldogs on Thursday, October 26 at 7:30 PM, our projection system expects the Eagles to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

South Carolina State vs. North Carolina Central Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Carolina Central (-32.2) 47.7 North Carolina Central 40, South Carolina State 8

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

South Carolina State Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs won just two games against the spread last year.

In Bulldogs games last season, combined scoring went over the point total six times.

North Carolina Central Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles covered six times in 10 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, seven of Eagles games went over the point total.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulldogs vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Carolina Central 32.6 25.7 48.0 34.5 21.8 27.0 South Carolina State 21.7 22.9 31.3 14.7 17.0 26.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.