Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Dorchester County, South Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

    • Dorchester County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    TBD at Summerville High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Summerville, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pinewood Preparatory School at Northwood Academy

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Summerville, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fort Dorchester High School at Ashley Ridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Summerville, SC
    • Conference: 5A - Region 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

