South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Florence County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT
We have 2023 high school football action in Florence County, South Carolina this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Florence County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Lake City High School at Darlington High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Darlington, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilson High School at Hartsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Hartsville, SC
- Conference: 4A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hemingway High School at Johnsonville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Johnsonville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
