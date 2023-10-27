The Detroit Pistons (0-1) face the Charlotte Hornets (1-0) at Spectrum Center on October 27, 2023.

Hornets vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hornets vs Pistons Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets shot 45.7% from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 48.9% the Pistons allowed to opponents.

In games Charlotte shot better than 48.9% from the field, it went 14-10 overall.

The Hornets were the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Pistons finished 20th.

Last year, the Hornets averaged 7.5 fewer points per game (111) than the Pistons gave up (118.5).

When Charlotte put up more than 118.5 points last season, it went 14-4.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

In home games last year, the Hornets scored 3.5 fewer points per game (109.2) than on the road (112.7).

Charlotte gave up 116.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 2.1 fewer points than it allowed in away games (118.2).

When playing at home, the Hornets drained 0.7 more threes per game (11.1) than on the road (10.4). They also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to when playing on the road (32.1%).

