Going into a game against the San Jose Sharks (0-6-1), the Carolina Hurricanes (4-4) currently are monitoring five players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27 at PNC Arena.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Suzuki C Out Undisclosed Andrei Svechnikov RW Out Knee Vasiliy Ponomarev C Out Undisclosed Frederik Andersen G Questionable Upper Body Brett Pesce D Out Lower Body

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mikael Granlund C Out Lower Body Logan Couture C Out Lower Body Alexander Barabanov LW Out Finger

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Raleigh, North Carolina Arena: PNC Arena

Hurricanes Season Insights

The Hurricanes' 30 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.

They have the league's 26th-ranked goal differential at -5.

Sharks Season Insights

The Sharks have eight goals this season (1.1 per game), 32nd in the league.

San Jose has allowed 28 total goals this season (four per game), ranking 30th in the league.

With a goal differential of -20, they are 32nd in the league.

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-350) Sharks (+260) 6.5

