Hurricanes vs. Sharks Injury Report Today - October 27
Going into a game against the San Jose Sharks (0-6-1), the Carolina Hurricanes (4-4) currently are monitoring five players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27 at PNC Arena.
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ryan Suzuki
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Andrei Svechnikov
|RW
|Out
|Knee
|Vasiliy Ponomarev
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Frederik Andersen
|G
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Brett Pesce
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Mikael Granlund
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Logan Couture
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alexander Barabanov
|LW
|Out
|Finger
Hurricanes vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Arena: PNC Arena
Hurricanes Season Insights
- The Hurricanes' 30 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.
- They have the league's 26th-ranked goal differential at -5.
Sharks Season Insights
- The Sharks have eight goals this season (1.1 per game), 32nd in the league.
- San Jose has allowed 28 total goals this season (four per game), ranking 30th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -20, they are 32nd in the league.
Hurricanes vs. Sharks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-350)
|Sharks (+260)
|6.5
