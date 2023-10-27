Having lost seven in a row, the San Jose Sharks visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

You can watch ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Sharks Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/17/2023 Sharks Hurricanes 6-3 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have conceded 35 total goals (4.4 per game), ranking 32nd in NHL action in goals against.

The Hurricanes' 30 total goals (3.8 per game) rank second in the league.

On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 32 goals (four per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (30 total) over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 8 4 5 9 3 2 44.8% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 8 4 5 9 7 5 46.9% Brady Skjei 8 1 6 7 2 4 - Jaccob Slavin 8 3 4 7 2 3 - Seth Jarvis 8 4 3 7 2 5 56.2%

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks' total of 28 goals conceded (four per game) is 28th in the league.

The Sharks have eight goals this season (1.1 per game), 32nd in the league.

Defensively, the Sharks have allowed 27 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at just a 1.1 goals-per-game average (eight total) over that time.

Sharks Key Players