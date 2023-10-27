The Carolina Hurricanes (4-4) are heavy home favorites (-450 moneyline odds to win) against the San Jose Sharks (0-6-1, +340 moneyline odds). Friday's outing starts at 7:00 PM ET from PNC Arena on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hurricanes Moneyline Sharks Moneyline Total BetMGM -450 +340 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs Sharks Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Betting Trends

In six of eight matches this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Hurricanes are 4-3 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Sharks have been an underdog seven times this season, and have not secured an upset.

Carolina has not played with moneyline odds of -450 or shorter.

San Jose has not had a game with bigger moneyline odds than +340.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-154) 2.5 (-133) Michael Bunting 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (-120) 1.5 (-200) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+145) -

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.