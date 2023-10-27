Oddsmakers have listed player props for Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Tomas Hertl and others when the Carolina Hurricanes host the San Jose Sharks at PNC Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Jesperi Kotkaniemi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

One of Carolina's top contributing offensive players this season is Kotkaniemi, who has nine points (four goals, five assists) and plays an average of 16:10 per game.

Kotkaniemi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Oct. 26 1 1 2 2 at Lightning Oct. 24 0 0 0 2 at Avalanche Oct. 21 1 1 2 1 at Kraken Oct. 19 1 0 1 4 at Sharks Oct. 17 0 2 2 3

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Martin Necas is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing nine points (four goals, five assists) to the team.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Oct. 26 2 1 3 6 at Lightning Oct. 24 0 0 0 2 at Avalanche Oct. 21 0 1 1 2 at Kraken Oct. 19 0 1 1 4 at Sharks Oct. 17 1 1 2 4

Brady Skjei Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)

Brady Skjei's seven points this season have come via one goal and six assists.

Skjei Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Oct. 26 0 1 1 3 at Lightning Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Avalanche Oct. 21 0 0 0 0 at Kraken Oct. 19 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Oct. 17 0 2 2 4

NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks

Tomas Hertl Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

Hertl has recorded one goal and four assists in seven games for San Jose, good for five points.

Hertl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Oct. 26 0 0 0 4 at Panthers Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Predators Oct. 21 1 0 1 5 vs. Bruins Oct. 19 0 1 1 0 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 17 0 2 2 1

