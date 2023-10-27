In the upcoming tilt versus the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Jalen Chatfield to light the lamp for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Jalen Chatfield score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Chatfield stats and insights

Chatfield is yet to score through six games this season.

He has taken two shots in one game versus the Sharks this season, but has not scored.

Chatfield has zero points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 28 total goals (four per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.7 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

