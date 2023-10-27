The Carolina Hurricanes, Jordan Martinook among them, meet the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at PNC Arena. Looking to bet on Martinook's props versus the Sharks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jordan Martinook vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Martinook Season Stats Insights

Martinook's plus-minus this season, in 15:44 per game on the ice, is 0.

Through eight games this season, Martinook has yet to score a goal.

Martinook has recorded a point in one of eight games playedthis year.

Martinook has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the eight games he's played.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Martinook goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Martinook going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Martinook Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.

The team's -20 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 8 Games 3 1 Points 0 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

