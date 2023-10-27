The Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo Ball included, face off versus the Detroit Pistons on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Ball, in his last game (October 25 win against the Hawks), produced 15 points, six rebounds and 10 assists.

With prop bets available for Ball, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

LaMelo Ball Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-102)

Over 20.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-112)

Over 5.5 (-112) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (-123)

Over 7.5 (-123) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+110)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pistons were ranked 27th in the league defensively last year, giving up 118.5 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Pistons were 22nd in the league last year, allowing 44.7 per contest.

The Pistons were the 18th-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.8.

In terms of three-point defense, the Pistons were ranked ninth in the league last year, giving up 12.0 makes per contest.

LaMelo Ball vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/27/2023 21 18 6 5 6 0 0 2/3/2023 40 23 8 8 4 0 5 12/14/2022 34 23 1 11 5 0 0

