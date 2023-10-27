If you reside in Lancaster County, South Carolina and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

Lancaster County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Lancaster High School at Indian Land High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Lancaster, SC

Lancaster, SC Conference: 4A - Region 3

4A - Region 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Buford High School at Andrew Jackson High School