Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Laurens County, South Carolina this week. Information on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.

    • Laurens County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Laurens High School at Richard Winn Academy

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Winnsboro, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

