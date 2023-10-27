Lexington County, South Carolina has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

Lexington County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Lexington High School at Dutch Fork High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Irmo, SC

Irmo, SC Conference: 5A - Region 5

5A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Pelion High School at Silver Bluff High School