South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lexington County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT
Lexington County, South Carolina has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Lexington County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Lexington High School at Dutch Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Irmo, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pelion High School at Silver Bluff High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Aiken, SC
- Conference: 2A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
