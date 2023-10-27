Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Spartanburg County, South Carolina this week.

    • Spartanburg County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Dorman High School at Spartanburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Spartanburg, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Byrnes High School at Gaffney High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Gaffney, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Liberty High School at Chesnee High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Chesnee, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

