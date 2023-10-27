South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in York County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT
Searching for how to stream high school football games in York County, South Carolina this week? We've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in South Carolina This Week
York County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Nation Ford High School at Fort Mill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Fort Mill, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwestern High School at Catawba Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Fort Mill, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.