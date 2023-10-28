Citadel vs. Samford Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
In the matchup between the Samford Bulldogs and Citadel Bulldogs on Saturday, October 28 at 3:00 PM, our projection system expects the Bulldogs to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Citadel vs. Samford Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Samford (-21.8)
|49.8
|Samford 36, Citadel 14
Citadel Betting Info (2022)
- The Citadel Bulldogs won five games against the spread last year, while failing to cover five times.
- A total of four of Citadel Bulldogs games last season went over the point total.
Samford Betting Info (2023)
- The Samford Bulldogs have three wins in three games against the spread this season.
- No Samford Bulldogs game has hit the over this season.
Bulldogs vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Samford
|29.3
|26.9
|39.0
|29.0
|19.5
|24.8
|Citadel
|8.7
|37.6
|11.3
|40.7
|6.8
|35.3
