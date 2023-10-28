Clemson vs. NC State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
ACC play features the Clemson Tigers (4-3) taking on the NC State Wolfpack (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Tigers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. An over/under of 43.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Clemson vs. NC State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Clemson vs. NC State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: The CW
- City: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
Clemson vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|NC State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clemson (-9.5)
|43.5
|-375
|+280
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Clemson (-9.5)
|43.5
|-375
|+290
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Clemson vs. NC State Betting Trends
- Clemson has covered twice in six matchups with a spread this season.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.
- NC State has covered just once in six chances against the spread this year.
Clemson 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
