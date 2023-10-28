The Clemson Tigers (4-3) visit the NC State Wolfpack (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 in a matchup between ACC opponents at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. NC State is a 9.5-point underdog. The contest has a point total of 44.

Clemson ranks 44th in total offense this season (424.1 yards per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh-best in the FBS with 424.1 yards allowed per game. With 347.4 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, NC State ranks 99th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 36th, allowing 332.9 total yards per game.

Clemson vs. NC State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium TV Channel: The CW

Clemson vs NC State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clemson -9.5 -110 -110 44 -110 -110 -375 +280

Clemson Recent Performance

The Tigers have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three contests, producing 357.3 total yards per game over that stretch (-69-worst). They've been more successful on the other side of the ball, giving up 295.7 total yards per contest (29th).

The Tigers have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three contests, averaging 22.7 points per game during that stretch (-30-worst). They've been more competent on defense, giving up 18 points per contest (39th-ranked).

Over Clemson's most recent three-game stretch, it ranks 105th in passing offense (236 passing yards per game) and 35th in passing defense (158 passing yards per game surrendered).

It's been a difficult three-game stretch for the Tigers, who rank -36-worst in rushing offense (121.3 rushing yards per game) and 24th-worst in rushing defense (137.7 rushing yards per game allowed) over their last three tilts.

The Tigers have one win against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their last three games.

In Clemson's past three contests, it has gone over the total once.

Week 9 ACC Betting Trends

Clemson Betting Records & Stats

Clemson is 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread once when favored by 9.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Two of Clemson's six games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

Clemson has put together a 3-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

Clemson has a 1-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter.

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 78.9% in this game.

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has thrown for 1,684 yards (240.6 ypg) to lead Clemson, completing 63.5% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 93 rushing yards on 70 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Will Shipley has 494 rushing yards on 106 carries with three touchdowns.

Phil Mafah has been handed the ball 57 times this year and racked up 355 yards (50.7 per game) with four touchdowns.

Tyler Brown's 389 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 38 times and has totaled 28 receptions and two touchdowns.

Beaux Collins has hauled in 26 receptions totaling 368 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jake Briningstool's 23 receptions are good enough for 251 yards and three touchdowns.

T.J. Parker has collected four sacks to lead the team, while also picking up seven TFL and 17 tackles.

Clemson's leading tackler, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., has 34 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Wade Woodaz has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has seven tackles, two TFL, two sacks, and two passes defended to his name.

