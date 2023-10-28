The Marshall Thundering Herd (4-3) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Brooks Stadium in a Sun Belt clash.

Marshall ranks 73rd in total offense (384.9 yards per game) and 73rd in total defense (375.3 yards allowed per game) this season. Coastal Carolina's offense has been excelling, putting up 447.3 total yards per contest (23rd-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 102nd by surrendering 400.9 total yards per game.

Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall Key Statistics

Coastal Carolina Marshall 447.3 (37th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.9 (90th) 400.9 (82nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.3 (60th) 154.7 (69th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 133.1 (95th) 292.6 (17th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 251.7 (46th) 9 (49th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (104th) 12 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (62nd)

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has recored 1,919 passing yards, or 274.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 67.4% of his passes and has collected 10 touchdowns with six interceptions.

Braydon Bennett is his team's leading rusher with 72 carries for 344 yards, or 49.1 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well. Bennett has also chipped in with 14 catches for 151 yards.

CJ Beasley has racked up 162 yards (on 39 attempts) with one touchdown, while also catching nine passes for 106 yards.

Sam Pinckney has racked up 565 receiving yards on 39 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Jared Brown has 33 receptions (on 46 targets) for a total of 411 yards (58.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jameson Tucker's 17 targets have resulted in 11 catches for 236 yards and two touchdowns.

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has racked up 1,679 yards (239.9 ypg) on 161-of-240 passing with seven touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 130 rushing yards (18.6 ypg) on 85 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Rasheen Ali, has carried the ball 124 times for 641 yards (91.6 per game), scoring 11 times. He's also caught 15 passes for 144 yards and one touchdown.

Ethan Payne has piled up 172 yards on 44 attempts.

Darryle Simmons' leads his squad with 220 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 catches (out of 27 targets).

Caleb Coombs has hauled in 24 receptions totaling 208 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Cade Conley has compiled 20 grabs for 203 yards, an average of 29 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

