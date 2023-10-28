The Marshall Thundering Herd (4-3) bring the 24th-ranked pass defense in college football into a clash with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-3), with the No. 17 pass offense, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Thundering Herd are 3.5-point favorites. The over/under is 45.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.

Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network

Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marshall Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Marshall (-3.5) 45.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Marshall (-4) 45.5 -188 +155 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall Betting Trends

Coastal Carolina has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this year.

The Chanticleers have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Marshall has won two games against the spread this season.

The Thundering Herd have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

